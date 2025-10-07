Australian markets end lower

Australian markets ended lower, with discretionary stocks coming under selling pressure after a survey showed Australia's consumer confidence slipped to a six-month low in October amid renewed doubts about prospects for future interest rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.27 percent to 8,956.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.28 percent lower at 9,253.60. Breville lost 4.5 percent and JB Hi-Fi declined 1.5 percent.

