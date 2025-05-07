NSE Q4 profit up 7% YoY, falls 31% sequentially; declares Rs 35 dividend

India's largest stock exchange, the NSE, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 - a 7% increase from Rs 2,488 crore in the same period last year.

However, profit dropped 31% sequentially from Rs 3,834 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 came in at Rs 3,771 crore, down 18% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter.

In its meeting held on 6 May 2025, NSE's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, which includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,799 crore, marking an 8% YoY decline and 18% fall QoQ. The EBITDA margin dropped to 74% from 78% in Q3FY25, though it was higher than 66% in Q4FY24.

Expenses in Q4FY25 rose 10% QoQ to Rs 1,119 crore but dipped 1% YoY. Technology expenses surged 25% YoY to Rs 304 crore and were up 13% QoQ.

Income from transaction charges NSE's primary revenue source fell 22% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 2,939 crore, comprising 67% of total income. However, for the full FY25, transaction charge income rose 12% YoY to Rs 13,623 crore.

Listing services income for the quarter stood at Rs 67 crore, up 18% YoY but down 32% QoQ.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2024.

