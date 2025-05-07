Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Q4 profit up 7% YoY, falls 31% sequentially; declares Rs 35 dividend

NSE Q4 profit up 7% YoY, falls 31% sequentially; declares Rs 35 dividend

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's largest stock exchange, the NSE, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 - a 7% increase from Rs 2,488 crore in the same period last year.

However, profit dropped 31% sequentially from Rs 3,834 crore in Q3FY25.

Revenue from operations for Q4FY25 came in at Rs 3,771 crore, down 18% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter.

In its meeting held on 6 May 2025, NSE's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share, which includes a special one-time dividend of Rs 11.46.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,799 crore, marking an 8% YoY decline and 18% fall QoQ. The EBITDA margin dropped to 74% from 78% in Q3FY25, though it was higher than 66% in Q4FY24.

Expenses in Q4FY25 rose 10% QoQ to Rs 1,119 crore but dipped 1% YoY. Technology expenses surged 25% YoY to Rs 304 crore and were up 13% QoQ.

Income from transaction charges NSE's primary revenue source fell 22% YoY and 15% QoQ to Rs 2,939 crore, comprising 67% of total income. However, for the full FY25, transaction charge income rose 12% YoY to Rs 13,623 crore.

Also Read

Srigee DLM IPO closes today; subscription rises to 107x, GMP at 30%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty muted after Operation Sindoor; TaMo, Titan, Power Grid limit losses

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India focused on dismantling terror infrastructure, says govt

Operation Sindoor: Schools closed in border areas of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan

Who is Col Sophia Qureshi, Army officer who briefed on Operation Sindoor?

Listing services income for the quarter stood at Rs 67 crore, up 18% YoY but down 32% QoQ.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas rises as Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 252 crore; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Piramal Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HPCL Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 3,355 crore; declares dividend of Rs 10.50/sh

Welspun Corp bags export order for supplying coated LSAW pipes; order book at Rs 19,300 crore

BSE hits record high after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 494 cr; declares dividend of Rs 23/ sh

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story