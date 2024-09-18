Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE sets 2 Nov as record date for 4:1 bonus share issue

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has set 2 November 2024, as the record date for its upcoming bonus share issuance. This decision was made during the exchange's board meeting on 17 September 2024.

Shareholders who hold NSE shares as of 2 November 2024 will be eligible to receive four bonus shares for every one share they currently own. This bonus share issue was previously approved by the NSE board in May.

The NSE remains a private entity and is not publicly listed. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently disposed of proceedings against the National Stock Exchange, its former officials, and others related to the exchange's co-location services. This effectively closes the matter.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

