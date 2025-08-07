Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Urban consumers expect decline in both price and inflationary pressures over coming year

Urban consumers expect decline in both price and inflationary pressures over coming year

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Reserve Bank released the results of July 2025 round of its bi-monthly urban consumer confidence survey (UCCS). The central bank noted that owing to improved sentiments across most of the survey parameters, consumer confidence for the current period improved marginally. The Current Situation Index (CSI) rose by 1.1 points to 96.5 in July 2025. Consumer confidence for the year ahead horizon continued to remain in optimistic territory, indicating robust confidence in outlook. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) also rose by 1.3 points to 124.7 in this survey round. Pessimism on the current price level and inflation eased sequentially in the last three rounds. Households also expect a decline in both price and inflationary pressures over the coming year.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

