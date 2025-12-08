Matrimony.com jumps on board to consider share buyback

Matrimony.com surged 9.56% to Rs 522 after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on 15 December 2025 to consider a buyback of equity shares.

As of September 2025, the company's promoters held a 54.26% stake.

Matrimony.com is a consumer Internet company managing brands such as Bharat Matrimony, Elite Matrimony, Community Matrimony, and Jodii.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Matrimony.com declined 41.03% to Rs 7.76 crore while net sales declined 0.79% to Rs 114.59 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

