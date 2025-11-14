Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.78% to Rs 245.41 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 37.72% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.78% to Rs 245.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.245.41163.8513.528.9730.7420.1129.8319.5020.0814.58

