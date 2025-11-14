Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 10.01 crore

Net loss of Globalspace Technologies reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.0111.5711.498.990.920.810.390.28-0.120.06

