Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Enser Communications makes a weak debut

NSE SME Enser Communications makes a weak debut

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Enser Communications were quoting at Rs 69.95 on the NSE, a discount of 0.07% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 72, a premium of 2.86% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.85% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 74 and a low of Rs 68.50. About 8.18 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Enser Communications' IPO was subscribed 6.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 March 2024 and it closed on 19 March 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,10,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 66.24% from 90.13% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, to setting up of new service unit, issue related expenses and general corporate purpose.

Enser Communications is a company specializing in Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. Their technology integrates various communication channels (voice, chat, email, etc.) to help businesses acquire and serve customers effectively. They offer a range of services including data analysis, customer relationship management (CRM), automated phone systems (IVRS), and overall customer interaction solutions. As of 31 December 2023, they have a workforce of 780 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.08 crore and net profit of Rs 2.13 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Reid &amp; Taylor launches Store Locator to strengthen its CRM initiative

Mlx Celebrates Launch of Game-Changing AI Tool PDFChat: Embark on a New Journey of Document Interaction with AI

SmartCloud Launches PDFquery - Transforming PDF Document Interaction with AI

Flatworld Solutions Announces New Logo and Purpose Statement

Mudrex Introduces Free Transfers from Binance for 200+ Tokens and Relationship Manager Support

Barometers turn rangebound; Nifty above 22,050 mark

Reliance Power hits the roof on settling debt obligations of DBS Bank India

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IREDA hits the roof after board to mull fund raising proposal

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story