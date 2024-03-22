Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd, Permanent Magnets Ltd and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2024.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 20.56 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10235 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 17.29% to Rs 83.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7465 shares in the past one month.

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd spiked 15.75% to Rs 272.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29795 shares in the past one month.

Permanent Magnets Ltd spurt 15.08% to Rs 1129.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9311 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd rose 13.18% to Rs 221.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35613 shares in the past one month.

