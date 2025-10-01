Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

NSE SME Gurunanak Agriculture India harvests a weak debut

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gurunanak Agriculture India was trading at Rs 57 on the NSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 60, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 57. About 11,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gurunanak Agriculture India's IPO was subscribed 1.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43, 38,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting up harvester manufacturing unit, working capital requirements, issue related expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Guru Nanak Agriculture India is a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery, specializing in threshers, harvesters, reapers, and rotavators. Their product range includes Paddy thresher, groundnut thresher, wheat thresher, maize thresher, multi-crop thresher, as well as harvesters, reapers, and rotavators. The companys manufacturing unit is located in Durg District, Chhattisgarh. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 45 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 43.85 crore and net profit of Rs 6.06 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI expands the bouquet of investments for SRVA holders in corporate bonds and commercial papers

RBI to allow INR lending to non-residents in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to boost cross-border trade

Hi-Tech Pipes rises after clocking sales volume of 1.25 lakh MT in Q2 FY26

RBI issues revised liquidity management framework; retains call rate as the operating target of the monetary policy

RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story