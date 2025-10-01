RBI expands the bouquet of investments for SRVA holders in corporate bonds and commercial papers

The Reserve Bank of India in order to promote exports from India and to support increasing interest of global trading community in INR had permitted Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVA) in July 2022 to facilitate invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports / imports in INR. The arrangement permitted, inter alia, Rupee surplus balances in SRVA to be invested in government securities including treasury bills. To expand investment opportunities in India for SRVA holders, RBI has now decided to permit balances of these accounts to be invested in corporate bonds and commercial papers.

