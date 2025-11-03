Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 76.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 76.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 66.10% to Rs 271.02 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 76.68% to Rs 267.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.10% to Rs 271.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales271.02163.17 66 OPM %99.5598.64 -PBDT269.80161.17 67 PBT269.80160.69 68 NP267.07151.16 77

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

