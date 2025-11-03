Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 76.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.10% to Rs 271.02 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 76.68% to Rs 267.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.10% to Rs 271.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.271.02163.1799.5598.64269.80161.17269.80160.69267.07151.16

