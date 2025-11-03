Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.20% to Rs 227.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 415.90 crore for October 2025, marking a 12.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 370.05 crore recorded in October 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 5.66% to Rs 480.99 crore in October 2025, up from Rs 455.24 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 41% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 16% YoY. However, the truck segment declined 1% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment fell 8% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 48% YoY in October 2025.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 31% YoY, the tractor segment increased 23% YoY, and the truck segment grew 1% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment dropped 15% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 10% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 66% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.8% to Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 40.81crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,186.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India soars after Rs 17,645 crore MoU deals

Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story