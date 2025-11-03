SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.20% to Rs 227.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 415.90 crore for October 2025, marking a 12.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 370.05 crore recorded in October 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 5.66% to Rs 480.99 crore in October 2025, up from Rs 455.24 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 41% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 16% YoY. However, the truck segment declined 1% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment fell 8% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 48% YoY in October 2025.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 31% YoY, the tractor segment increased 23% YoY, and the truck segment grew 1% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment dropped 15% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 10% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 66% YoY during the review period. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.8% to Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 40.81crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,186.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.