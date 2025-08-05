Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 414.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 84.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 August 2025.

One 97 Communications Ltd recorded volume of 414.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 84.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.90 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.01% to Rs.1,067.40. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 57316 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5303 shares. The stock rose 6.23% to Rs.7,415.00. Volumes stood at 16167 shares in the last session. Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38934 shares. The stock dropped 7.27% to Rs.549.15. Volumes stood at 30424 shares in the last session. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 58268 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14934 shares. The stock increased 9.31% to Rs.9,829.45. Volumes stood at 10075 shares in the last session.