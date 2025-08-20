NSE SME Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure hits a pothole on listing day

Shares of Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure was trading at Rs 64.60 on the NSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 85.

The scrip was listed at Rs 68, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 68 and a low of Rs 64.60. About 1.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure's IPO was subscribed 25.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2025) and it closed on 14 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 75 to Rs 85 per share.

The IPO comprised 58,17,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 47,26,400 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,91,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.68% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of long term working capital requirement, issue expenses and general corporate purposes. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is engaged in offering a diverse range of services across the construction and infrastructure sector. These services include structural repairs, rehabilitation, retrofitting, waterproofing, corporate interiors, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, maintenance, construction and infrastructure restoration, among others. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 124.77 crore and net profit of Rs 14.87 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.