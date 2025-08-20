Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel stated in Rajya Sabha that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals has been implemented to enhance Indias manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector. Further, the scheme also aims at penetration of global value chains. Out of the 6-year incentive period of the scheme, till June 2025, 3 years stand completed. Already, against committed investment of Rs 17,275 crore, cumulative investment under the scheme has substantially exceeded the target, reaching Rs 38,543 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Natco Pharma launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg

Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

NTPC Green Energy rises after Gujarat projects turn operational

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story