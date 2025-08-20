Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

In the Lok Sabha, protests began soon after the House assembled at 11:00 AM, with opposition members demanding a discussion on the Bihar issue. Speaker Om Birla expressed displeasure at the disruptions, stating that stalling proceedings was inappropriate. As protests persisted, he adjourned the House till noon.
Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed members that he had received 18 adjournment notices from various parties, but had rejected them in line with the rules. As sloganeering intensified, he attempted to continue with Zero Hour, urging members to raise issues of public importance. However, with the din unrelenting, the Upper House too was adjourned till 12:00 noon.
