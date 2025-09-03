NSE SME Sattva Engineering Construction constructs a solid debut

Shares of Sattva Engineering Construction were trading at Rs 99.85 on the NSE, a premium of 33.13% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 95.10, a premium of 26.80% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99.85 and a low of Rs 95.10. About 19.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sattva Engineering Construction's IPO was subscribed 184.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 August 2025 and it closed on 29 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 70 to Rs 75 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 47,16,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet long-term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Sattva Engineering Construction on 25 August 2025, raised Rs 9.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.29 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share to 6 anchor investor. Sattva Engineering Construction is engaged in the business of providing water resource management solutions, which include Water Supply Schemes (WSS) with underground and overhead tanks, Underground Sewerage Systems (UGSS), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), primarily for government authorities and bodies. It also offers operation and maintenance services for STP projects as part of its EPC contracts. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 117 permanent employees.