India among one of the best-performing G20 nations: Piyush Goyal

India is one of the best-performing G20 nations in meeting our sustainability commitments, stated Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at CIIs 20th Global Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. Goyal emphasised that India continues to remain firmly committed to its sustainability goals, upscaling renewable energy targets five-fold since 2014 and successfully creating a national interconnected grid under the principle of One Nation, One Grid.
Highlighting achievements in the power sector, he noted that India is achieving renewable energy goals well ahead of schedule, with 50% renewable energy capacity already installed. The Minister called on startups to innovate solutions for challenges such as water harvesting and energy efficiency. Goyal further said that Indias supply chains are resilient, and the nation is not at the mercy of any other country choosing to switch on or switch off the tap. This, he said, is making India Atmanirbhar and self-reliant, building the confidence of young India to take on any challenge the world wants to throw at it.
Goyal stressed that with India contributing 18% to global growth, soon to become the worlds third-largest economy and already a $15 trillion economy in purchasing power parity terms, the country is engaging with the world from a position of strength. He said that Indias future rests on sustainability, high quality, cost competitiveness and inclusive growth that reaches the last person at the bottom of the pyramid. Referring to GST reforms widely anticipated to boost consumption expenditure and demand, Goyal said that with government continuing to support infrastructure creation through huge resource allocation, Indias strong macroeconomic fundamentals will enable it to beat every estimate that economists or pessimists may come up with. He noted that challenges will arise, but Indias ability to take on volatile and uncertain times has only increased.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app