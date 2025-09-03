Shree Digvijay Cement explores potential tie-up with Hi-Bond Cement

Shree Digvijay Cement Company said that the company is exploring a long-term strategic alliance with Hi-Bond Cement (India) (Hi-Bond).
Accordingly, the company has proposed the acquisition of exclusive distribution rights for products manufactured by Hi-Bond and explore other strategic opportunities with Hi-Bond.
"The proposal, and execution of any related transaction documents, will be subject to approval by the board of directors of the company, which is scheduled to consider the matter at its meeting on 04 September, 2025," the Jamnagar-based cement maker said in a statement.
Shree Digvijay Cement Company manufactures cement at the coastal township of Digvijaygram (Sikka) in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. The company has an installed capacity of 1.5 MTPA.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 22.36% to Rs 13.79 crore on a 10.81% increase in revenue to Rs 195.95 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
