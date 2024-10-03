NSE SME Unilex Colours and Chemicals is lackluster on listing day

Shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals were trading at Rs 87.40 on the NSE, a premium of 0.46% compared with the issue price of Rs 87. The scrip was listed at Rs 89, a premium of 2.30% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 1.8% compared to its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 89, a premium of 2.30% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 1.8% compared to its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 89 and a low of Rs 84.55. About 13.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Unilex Colours and Chemicals' IPO was subscribed 23.80 times.The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2024 and it closed on 27 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 82 to 87 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.56% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, repayment of a portion of certain borrowing availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Unilex Colours and Chemicals on 24 September 2024, raised Rs 8.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.20 lakh shares at Rs 87 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Pigment, and the trading of chemicals and food colours. The pigments manufactured by the company apply across various industries such as plastic, rubber, textiles, paper, printing inks, paints and coating. The company marketed its products under brand name, Unilex. The company exports its products to countries including Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, China, Spain, Malaysia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. As on 31 March 2024, the company has 54 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 143.85 crore and net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

