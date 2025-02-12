Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 83.69 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 82.95% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.83.6961.873.174.852.592.990.341.070.221.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News