Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 82.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 83.69 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 82.95% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales83.6961.87 35 OPM %3.174.85 -PBDT2.592.99 -13 PBT0.341.07 -68 NP0.221.29 -83

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

