NBCC (India) secures Rs 172-cr contract from UCO Bank

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 172.46 crore from UCO Bank for the construction of the bank's head office in Kolkata.

The project involves the development of a modern high-rise building for UCO Banks head office at New Town, Kolkata. The structure will be developed in compliance with green building rating norms.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.