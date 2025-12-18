Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

GE Vernova T&D India secures PGCIL order to refurbish 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur link

Dec 18 2025
GE Vernova T&D India said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the refurbishment of the 2x500 MW HVDC Chandrapur back-to-back link connecting the northern & southern regions of India.

The project scope includes upgrading HVDC Thyristor Valves and HVDC Controls & Protection. The contract is domestic and will be executed over multiple years. The order involves the design, supply, and execution of the refurbishment work.

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in PGCIL, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly.

The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Shares of GE Vernova T&D fell 1.15% to Rs 2,936.30 while shares of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 0.96% to Rs 260.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dec 18 2025

