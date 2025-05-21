NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 622.27 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 188.10% to Rs 233.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 622.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 508.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.68% to Rs 475.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 2209.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1962.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

622.27508.142209.641962.6090.0485.9686.6988.86512.88300.371410.881128.46307.02127.22652.63485.71233.2280.95475.48342.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News