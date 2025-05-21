Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 313.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 313.51% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 203.51% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

