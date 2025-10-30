NTPC Green Energy standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 460.51 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 34.75% to Rs 86.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 460.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 468.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.460.51468.6785.5585.06288.22254.17121.2990.0986.0463.85

