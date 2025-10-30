Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 951.36 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 951.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 843.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

