Integra Essentia consolidated net profit rises 289.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Integra Essentia rose 289.29% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 120.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.67131.101.971.082.531.361.610.371.090.28

