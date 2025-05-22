Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy successfully bids for NHPC's BESS project

NTPC Green Energy successfully bids for NHPC's BESS project

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has successfully emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025. NGEL secured a cumulative capacity of 80MW/320MWh under the competitive bidding process.

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the "Selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh InSTS-connected standalone BESS in the state of Kerala under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support."

NGEL has been secured two key projects under the initiative:

40MW/160MWh at Pothencode Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,57,000/MW/month

40MW/160MWh at Sreekantapuram Substation at a tariff of Rs 4,34,000/MW/month

Letter of award from NHPC is awaited.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

