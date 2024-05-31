NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 358.45, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 105.53% in last one year as compared to a 22% rally in NIFTY and a 68.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 358.45, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22554.3. The Sensex is at 74100.92, up 0.29%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 2.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39986.85, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.05 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 361.15, down 0.32% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 105.53% in last one year as compared to a 22% rally in NIFTY and a 68.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 19.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News