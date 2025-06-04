Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI launches five-part documentary series titled 'RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee'

RBI launches five-part documentary series titled 'RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee'

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India, in collaboration with JioHotstar, has launched a five-part documentary series titled RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee. The project has been produced by Chalkboard Entertainment. The project was commissioned by RBI to visually document its 90-year history, with the objective of creating awareness about its various functions and roles. The RBI, as a full-service central bank, performs a wide range of functions including currency management, monetary policy, regulation and supervision of banks and NBFCs, regulation of currency and interest rate, markets and payment and settlement systems, and financial inclusion. This documentary portrays the essence of RBIs functions in an intelligible manner to a wider demographic of people, RBI noted.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

