NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.98 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 324.8, up 1.01% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 3.34% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 15.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.