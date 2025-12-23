JSW Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 484.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

JSW Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 484.2, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. JSW Energy Ltd has gained around 0.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.8, up 1.08% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 25.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 0.49% jump in the Nifty Energy index.