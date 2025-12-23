SJVN Ltd soars 3.28%, rises for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.34, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.47% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% gain in NIFTY and a 0.49% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.34, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. SJVN Ltd has dropped around 5.1% in last one month.