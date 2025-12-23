Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.32%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.42% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, up 1.32% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 13.42% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.