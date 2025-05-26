NTPC posts PAT of Rs 7,611 crore in Q4; board OKs divdend of Rs 3.35 per share

NTPC has reported 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The revenue from power generation activity stood at Rs 49,352.99 in Q4 FY25, up 4.8% YoY. During the period under review, the company recorded Rs 4,431.09 crore as other income, up 28.7% YoY.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review added up to Rs 35,079.65 crore, up 4.3% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 10,622.78 crore, up by 30.1% from Rs 8,163.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, NTPC has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 23,422.46 crore (up 12.5% YoY) and net sales of Rs 1,88,138.06 crore (up 5.4% YoY).

The installed/commercial capacity of the NTPC Group as on 31 March 2025 was 79,930 MW as against 75,958 MW as on 31 March 2024, up 5.2% YoY.

The state-run company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per equity share.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 51.10% stake in the company.

