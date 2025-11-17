Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 48.76 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 18.70% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 48.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.7651.186.9911.536.047.755.457.353.874.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News