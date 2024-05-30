Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 300.49% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net Loss of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.49% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.20% to Rs 23.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.252.06 300 23.5712.20 93 OPM %-15.15-75.73 -8.78-2.30 - PBDT-1.30-1.56 17 2.04-0.25 LP PBT-1.35-1.60 16 1.93-0.32 LP NP-0.97-1.59 39 1.63-0.29 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

