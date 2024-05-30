Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 66.18% in the March 2024 quarter

SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 66.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 60.78 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive declined 66.18% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 60.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.51% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 307.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.7892.12 -34 307.52303.79 1 OPM %4.845.46 -4.143.42 - PBDT2.224.66 -52 10.899.28 17 PBT1.233.58 -66 6.786.20 9 NP0.932.75 -66 5.104.70 9

