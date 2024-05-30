SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 66.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 60.78 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive declined 66.18% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 60.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.51% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 307.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
