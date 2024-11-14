Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nutricircle reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.72 -100 OPM %0-12.50 -PBDT-0.17-0.08 -113 PBT-0.17-0.08 -113 NP-0.17-0.08 -113

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

