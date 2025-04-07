Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh SFB posts 7% YoY rise in loan book in Q4; total deposits at Rs 21,566 crore

Utkarsh SFB posts 7% YoY rise in loan book in Q4; total deposits at Rs 21,566 crore

Apr 07 2025
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has reported a 7.47% rise in gross loan portfolio to Rs 19,666 crore as on 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 18,299 crore as on 31 March 2024.

On a sequential basis, the banks loan book registered a growth of 3.2%. The gross loan portfolio as of 31 December 2024 stood at Rs 19,057 crore.

Total deposits of the bank amounted to Rs 21,566 crore as of 31 March 2025, reflecting a 23.42% YoY increase and a 6.9% QoQ rise.

Retail term deposits and bulk term deposits totaled Rs 10,635 crore (up 33.5% YoY) and Rs 6,238 crore (up 5.3% YoY), respectively.

The CASA ratio stood at 21.8% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 20.5% as of 31 March 2024 and 19.7% as of 31 December 2024.

Collection efficiency (excluding pre-payments) for the banks micro banking loan portfolio for Q4 FY25 was 99.1%.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 193% as of 31 March 2025.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country, while its other services are spread across the country.

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 168.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 116.06 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 16.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,037.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip declined 4.89% to currently trade at Rs 22.15 on the BSE.

Apr 07 2025

