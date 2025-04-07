Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Cyient Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24497 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 April 2025.

Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24497 shares. The stock lost 5.28% to Rs.1,098.80. Volumes stood at 39660 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92469 shares. The stock dropped 7.75% to Rs.602.80. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17167 shares. The stock lost 0.28% to Rs.1,153.95. Volumes stood at 6361 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31289 shares. The stock slipped 38.76% to Rs.3,025.00. Volumes stood at 23576 shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Ltd registered volume of 52.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.68% to Rs.126.85. Volumes stood at 30.87 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

