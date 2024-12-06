RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, cuts CRR by 50 bps to 4%

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) announced its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of FY25, today, December 6. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eleventh straight meeting, and maintain the monetary policy stance Neutral. The central bank, however, slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 4%. CRR cut of 50 bps to lead to infusion of ₹1.16 lakh crore into the system, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News