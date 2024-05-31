Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nyssa Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nyssa Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net Loss of Nyssa Corporation reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.24% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 216.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 7.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.21 95 7.835.31 47 OPM %-324.39-580.95 -32.953.95 - PBDT-1.04-1.05 1 3.191.00 219 PBT-1.04-1.04 0 3.191.00 219 NP-0.93-0.90 -3 2.340.74 216

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nyssa Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Step Two Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MPIL Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit declines 72.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 220.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 590.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story