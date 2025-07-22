K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 82.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.09% to Rs 88.06 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 82.08% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.09% to Rs 88.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.88.06142.231.833.921.575.250.864.420.573.18

