Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 5.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 5.47% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 163.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.96132.1734.6540.0550.9048.5140.0837.8527.7526.31

