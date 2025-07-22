Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 5.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 163.96 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 5.47% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 163.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.96132.17 24 OPM %34.6540.05 -PBDT50.9048.51 5 PBT40.0837.85 6 NP27.7526.31 5

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

