Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) amounting to Rs. 243.11 crore (Including Tax).The order is for supply of student kits for the students of class 1 to 12 at Govt. schools in Bihar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

L&T Finance acquires loan business of Paul Merchants Finance

India's forex reserves fall by $1.24 billion to $691.485 billion

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story