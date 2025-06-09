M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 27.56% to 89,626 units in the month of May 2025, compared with 70,261 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 80,458 units in May 2025, registering a growth of 16.58% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 36.72% YoY to 3,652 units in May 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.