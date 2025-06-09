Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 27.56% to 89,626 units in the month of May 2025, compared with 70,261 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 80,458 units in May 2025, registering a growth of 16.58% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 36.72% YoY to 3,652 units in May 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.75% to Rs 3,128.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

MTAR Technologies receives orders worth Rs 19.2 cr

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story