Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

For construction works at RIL's Vinyl Projects in Dahej, Gujarat

Afcons Infrastructure has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) from Reliance Industries for the execution of construction works related to the Vinyl Projects at Dahej, Gujarat. The scope of work includes civil, mechanical and associated works with installation, testing and commissioning works. The estimated size of the contract is Rs 700 crore and the project is to be completed by end of June 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News